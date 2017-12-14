Petrobras to take stakes in 3 blocks in next Brazil pre-salt round

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will exercise its right of first refusal over three of the areas to be auctioned off in June in the country’s next pre-salt oil round, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Under oil sector rules, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally called, has the right to opt for a 30 percent minimum stake in any pre-salt blocks in Brazil. The firm said it would exercise that right over the blocks Dois Irmãos, Três Marias and Uirapuru. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Mark Potter)