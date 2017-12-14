FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras to take stakes in 3 blocks in next Brazil pre-salt round
Sections
Featured
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Technology
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Petrobras to take stakes in 3 blocks in next Brazil pre-salt round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will exercise its right of first refusal over three of the areas to be auctioned off in June in the country’s next pre-salt oil round, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Under oil sector rules, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally called, has the right to opt for a 30 percent minimum stake in any pre-salt blocks in Brazil. The firm said it would exercise that right over the blocks Dois Irmãos, Três Marias and Uirapuru. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.