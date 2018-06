BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - The former Chief Executive Officer of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Pedro Parente said in his resignation letter that his presence at the company has “stopped being positive” and that he will not be an “obstacle” to alternatives under discussion by the Brazilian government.

Parente said president Michel Temer “should adhere to corporate governance rules” when choosing a new CEO. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)