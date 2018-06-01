FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Temer to name Monteiro permanent Petrobras CEO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer will appoint Ivan Monteiro as the new permanent chief executive officer of state-run oil company Petrobras, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Monteiro, currently the chief financial officer, was named interim CEO earlier on Friday following the resignation of Pedro Parente, who opposed changes in pricing policy sought by the government.

His departure sent Petrobras shares plummeting and wiped $12 billion off its market valuation. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

