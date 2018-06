(Corrects CEO’s name in headline)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, the chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has resigned his post on Friday after a nationwide trucker strike forced the government to lower diesel prices.

In a statement, the company said the board will choose an interim CEO on Friday and that the company’s other top executives will remain. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Christian Plumb)