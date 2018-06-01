Brazil's Temer recommends Ivan Monteiro as permanent Petrobras CEO

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer recommended on Friday that the board of state-run oil company Petrobras appoint Ivan Monteiro as its new permanent chief executive officer, while vowing not to interfere in the firm’s pricing policies.

Monteiro, currently the chief financial officer, was named interim CEO earlier on Friday following the resignation of Pedro Parente, who opposed changes in pricing policy sought by the government. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)