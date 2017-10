SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA has begun talks with BP Plc to form a strategic partnership, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, and BP may collaborate in areas such as oil exploration and production, refining, gas transportation and trading and other operations, the statement said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Roberto Samora; writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)