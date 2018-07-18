FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras to start up four new platforms in Q4 -director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will start pumping oil from four new platforms between October and December, the company’s director for production and technology development Hugo Repsold said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a business event, he said Petrobras could study building its own platforms after 2022 and predicted the company would head towards sustainable growth of oil production in the next few years. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

