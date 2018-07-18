Brazil's Petrobras to start up four new platforms in Q4 -director

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will start pumping oil from four new platforms between October and December, the company’s director for production and technology development Hugo Repsold said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a business event, he said Petrobras could study building its own platforms after 2022 and predicted the company would head towards sustainable growth of oil production in the next few years. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)