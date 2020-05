SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Monday it identified a 208-meter reservoir of “optimum quality” oil in the Buzios oilfield, within the so-called pre-salt region.

Petrobras said it also found a new oil well within the pre-salt, but in the separate Albacora field. The reservoir has 214 meters and the presence of light oil, Petrobras said.