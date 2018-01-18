FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 18, 2018 / 1:20 PM / in an hour

Petrobras CEO says change on gas prices purely business decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday the change on the pricing policy for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was “purely a business decision.”

Earlier Thursday Petrobras announced changes in the way it calculates final prices for LPG, largely used for cooking in Brazil, which will result in a reduction of 5 percent in prices starting on Friday. The company has been criticized in Brazil for recent increases in prices for the product. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.