Brazil discussing new Petrobras fuel pricing policy -minister

BRASILIA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is discussing a new fuel pricing policy with state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

His remarks follow a 16 percent surge in cooking gas prices in 2017 which corroded consumers’ spending power. In an interview with CBN radio, Meirelles said discussions on a new pricing policy that does not hamper consumers nor Petrobras, as the company is known, are ongoing. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Franklin Paul)