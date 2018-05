SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday announced this week’s second reduction in diesel and gasoline prices amid a nationwide protest of truck drivers against high fuel prices.

In a statement, Petrobras said it would cut diesel prices by 1.15 percent and gasoline prices by 0.62 percent at refineries effective on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)