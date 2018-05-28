FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras - diesel prices to change monthly, will not pay for subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing that its diesel prices will be fixed for 60 days and after that will be adjusted monthly.

Petrobras, as the company is known, will not pay for the subsidies to reduce diesel prices, it said. Finance minister Eduardo Guardia said earlier on Monday that a Petrobras board meeting on Tuesday will change the company’s pricing policy. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by James Dalgleish)

