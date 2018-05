SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will reduce diesel prices 1.54 percent and gasoline prices 2.08 percent starting Wednesday, the company said on its website.

While Petrobras, as the company is known, routinely adjusts prices, the recent adjustment comes amid truckers’ protests throughout Brazil, demanding a decrease in fuel prices. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)