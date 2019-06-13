Petrobras likely to space out Brazil fuel price changes -director

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA is likely wait longer between domestic price adjustments for diesel and gasoline, the company’s head of refining and natural gas, Anelise Lara, told Reuters on Thursday.

Her remarks came after Petrobras, as the company is known, said on Wednesday that it would revise its rules on the timing of price changes, doing away with fixed periods for price changes. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)