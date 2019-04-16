Brazil will not change Petrobras diesel pricing policy -minister

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s energy minister said on Tuesday that there will be no change in the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, after the company called off a diesel price hike last week following a call from the president to its CEO.

Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Brasilia, after telling the assembled crowd there was a “communication error” in announcing the diesel price hike and President Jair Bolsonaro was not well informed about what was happening. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)