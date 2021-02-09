Petrobras board members stand behind CEO, play down fuel concerns

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s Petrobras is standing firm behind its chief executive and sees no evidence of political interference in its fuel pricing, according to two members, a view at odds with the concerns of some analysts and investors.

Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, fell sharply from intraday highs on Friday, after Reuters reported the company had changed its fuel pricing policy to allow domestic prices to stray from international parity for longer periods of time. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)