Brazil's Petrobras starts production in pre-salt Libra block
November 27, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in an hour

Brazil's Petrobras starts production in pre-salt Libra block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and its partners began production in the pre-salt Libra block of the Santos basin on Sunday, a securities exchange filing showed.

Petrobras launched its Pioneer of Libra floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that has daily capacity to process up to 50,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic metres of gas, according to the filing on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Susan Fenton)

