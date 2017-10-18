FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept
October 18, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it produced an average 2.17 million barrels of oil per day in Brazil in the period, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to August. Brazilian natural gas production at the company reached 81.5 million cubic meters per day, 2 percent above the prior month. (Reporting by Jake Spring)

