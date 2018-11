RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has begun oil production at its P-75 platform in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, the state-run oil company said on Monday.

The platform, located in the Buzios 2 oilfield, will be able to produce up to 150,000 barrels per day of oil and six million cubic meters of natural gas, the company’s statement said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by David Goodman)