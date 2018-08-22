Petrobras plans to start reopening at Replan refinery in 48 hours - union

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro SA may begin procedures to reopen its Replan refinery in Paulinia, closed after an explosion and fire, in 48 hours, Gustavo Marsaioli, a spokesman for the oil workers’ union, said on Wednesday.

Marsaioli said Petrobras intends to reopen the refinery at half-capacity given that the fire affected part of the facility. The unaffected part may go back into production a week after procedures for reopening are completed, Marsaioli said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Jonathan Oatis)