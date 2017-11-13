Falling refining margins, tax program fueled weak results -Petrobras CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday that falling refining margins and non-recurring charges such as those linked to a tax renegotiation plan contributed to weak results in the third quarter.

Petrobras Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro told a news conference that the company posted 2 billion reais in non-recurring charges in the quarter, of which 900 million reais came from the decision to join a federal tax renegotiation program. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)