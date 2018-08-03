Brazil's Petrobras net income jumps in quarter on higher oil price

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported a big jump in net profit in the second quarter, helped by a pickup in oil prices, a filing showed on Friday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, earned a net profit of 10.072 billion reais ($2.69 billion), well above the 360 million reais it posted a year earlier, when the firm was hit by a one-off tax-related charge.

Results were also helped by higher oil prices, which are hovering above $70 per barrel.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, hit 30.067 billion reais, compared with 19.094 billion reais in the same period last year. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Roberto Samora; Editing by Bernadette Baum)