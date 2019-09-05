CORRECTED-Petrobras announced binding phase of Polo Garoupa oil fields sale

(Corrects to Campos basin, not Santos)

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, announced the binding phase of the sale of its 11 oil fields in shallow waters of the Campos basin and collectively known as Polo Garoupa.

Petrobras said in a securities filing that oil fields called Anequim, Bagre, Cherne, Congro, Corvina, Malhado, Namorado, Parati, Garoupa, Garoupinha and Viola are located 80 km (50 miles) off the coast and produced an average of 19,600 barrels a day in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)