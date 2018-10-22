Brazil's Petrobras receives $149 mln payment from SBM in leniency deal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has received an initial payment of 549 million reais ($148.92 million) from Dutch marine engineering group SBM Offshore as part of a 1.22 billion-real leniency deal, the Brazilian government said on Monday.

As a result of a long-running corruption investigation, SBM was accused of paying bribes to secure contracts with Petrobras, as the state-controlled oil company is known. ($1 = 3.6866 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)