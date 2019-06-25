Brazil's Petrobras prices secondary offering at 30.25 reais per share -sources

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA priced a secondary share offering on Tuesday at 30.25 reais per common share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

State-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal agreed to sell its 2.3% stake in Petrobras at a 1.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 30.70 reais per common share. The bank is selling 241.3 million common shares, a transaction that will raise 7.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion). ($1 = 3.8468 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)