Market News
June 25, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras prices secondary offering at 30.25 reais per share -sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA priced a secondary share offering on Tuesday at 30.25 reais per common share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

State-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal agreed to sell its 2.3% stake in Petrobras at a 1.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 30.70 reais per common share. The bank is selling 241.3 million common shares, a transaction that will raise 7.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion). ($1 = 3.8468 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below