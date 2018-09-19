Dutch court will take on shareholders case against Petrobras

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Litigation by shareholders against Brazilian state oil company Petrobras will proceed in the Netherlands, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.

The district court in Rotterdam said a preliminary hearing in the case will be held on Dec. 18. It will look into demands by Petrobras shareholders for compensation for losses due to the long-running corruption scandal at the Brazilian company, which has numerous subsidiaries headquartered in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)