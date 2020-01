SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has ordered its ships to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, it said in a statement.

Petrobras, as the company is known, says the decision, which was taken after consultations with Brazil’s Navy, will not affect fuel supply in Brazil. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)