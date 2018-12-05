Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 5, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras says could raise up to $26.9 bln through asset sales

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that the Brazilian state-controlled oil company could raise $26.9 billion through asset sales and partnerships by 2023 as part of a new strategic business plan calling for further debt reduction.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that its ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should fall to below 1.5 in 2020. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.