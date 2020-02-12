Brazil supreme court rules 90% of oil workers at Petrobras must continue to work

BRASÍLIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court Chief Justice José Antonio Dias Toffoli ruled on Wednesday that 90% of oil workers at Petroleo Brasileiro SA must continue to work during a strike at the company, according to the decision seen by Reuters.

The ruling maintains a prior labor court decision. Workers at Petrobras, as the company is known, began to strike on Feb. 1, with the state-run company saying the action has not caused any disruptions to production. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)