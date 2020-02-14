Company News
February 14, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras CEO says contingency plan to deal with strike to last as long as necessary

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Roberto Castello Branco, said on Friday the company’s contingency plan to deal with a workers’ strike will last as long as necessary.

On the sidelines of an event in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, he reiterated the strike had not affected oil production. Petrobras, as the company is known, has hired during a strike called by unions to protest against layoffs at a money-losing fertilizer factory. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by David Evans)

