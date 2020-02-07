Company News
February 7, 2020 / 11:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras hires emergency workers to keep up output in strike

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that it was hiring emergency workers to guarantee operations during the week-old strike called by unions to protest layoffs at a money-losing fertilizer factory.

Petrobras said in a statement that it had judicial authorization to hire the emergency workers because the unions had failed to comply with a court order that they keep 90% of workforce on the job. Until Tuesday, Petrobras had said the stoppage had not affected production. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

