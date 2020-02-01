Petrobras workers strike, company says operations unaffected

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Workers at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA began to strike in nine Brazilian states on Saturday, the country’s largest oil workers union said in a statement.

The Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) said employees did not show up for early shifts on Saturday at 11 refining units and 3 fuel transportation units of Petrobras, as the company is known.

The union said the workers will avoid disruption of fuel supply, however.

Petrobras said in a statement that all its units were operating normally, adding it “took all appropriate measures to assure no disruption in the oil and gas production, refining activities and fuel supply.”

The union wants the company to readmit employees fired at a fertilizer plant that was recently closed.

Petrobras said the workers did not comply with legal requirements to strike. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)