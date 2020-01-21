Regulatory News - Americas
Brazil's Petrobras loses $2 bln tax dispute, will not re-classify potential loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has lost an appeal regarding 9 billion reais ($2.14 billion) of disputed taxes dating from 2011 and 2012, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it was not changing how the disputed taxes were classified on its balance sheet.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said it will “take the appropriate judicial measures in its defense.”

($1 = 4.21 reais)

