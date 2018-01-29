FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 5 hours

Petrobras settles taxes owed for vessel leasing contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Monday it adhered to a federal tax refinancing program to settle taxes owed on vessel leasing contracts.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing the company would pay 1.7 billion reais ($538.5 million) in 12 monthly installments beginning this month.

The payments would have a negative effect of 1.1 billion reais on fourth-quarter earnings, the company said.

$1 = 3.1574 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
