BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. said on Tuesday that it lost two cases before the CARF tax appeals board that would cost it about 7 billion reais ($1.8 billion).

Both cases involved taxes on remittances abroad to pay for the rental of drill ships used for exploration, the company said in a securities filing.

Petrobras said it intends to appeal the decisions.