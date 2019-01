SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday said it had lost an appeal in a Brazilian tax court and will have to pay an additional 1.5 billion reais ($398.10 million) in income tax, according to a securities filing.

The additional payment refers to taxes for the year 2010. ($1 = 3.7679 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)