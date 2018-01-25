Petrobras to join Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will join the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), becoming the 10th member of the group which aims to lead the industry’s response to climate change

* Petrobras’ entry is subject to the approval of the OGCI and Petrobras’ board, the OGCI said in a statement

* The OGCI currently comprises BP, CNPC, Eni, Pemex, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Statoil and Total (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)