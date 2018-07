BRASILIA, July 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has signed a nonbinding agreement with France’s Total SA and its renewable energy arm to assess potential businesses in onshore solar and wind power in Brazil.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing on Tuesday that the agreement means to reduce risks in the Brazilian renewable energy and take advantage of potential gains of scale and cost savings. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)