Brazil commission to negotiate transfer of rights with Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Wednesday created a commission to negotiate the terms of a so-called “transfer of rights” program with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

The commission will work for 60 days to reach a final agreement on terms between the government and Petrobras and the form of payment.

The commission will include members from the energy, finance and planning ministries, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

After months of talks, a dispute between the government and Petrobras over a 2010 contract has not yet been settled.