FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 17, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 2 hours

Brazil commission to negotiate transfer of rights with Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Wednesday created a commission to negotiate the terms of a so-called “transfer of rights” program with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

The commission will work for 60 days to reach a final agreement on terms between the government and Petrobras and the form of payment.

The commission will include members from the energy, finance and planning ministries, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

After months of talks, a dispute between the government and Petrobras over a 2010 contract has not yet been settled.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.