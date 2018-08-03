Transfer-of-rights oil deal will be quick after law -Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Once Brazil’s Congress approves a law with new rules for the transfer-of-rights offshore oil area, Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the government will be able to quickly reach a deal on its long-disputed value, a Petrobras executive said on Friday.

Solange Guedes, Petrobras’ director for exploration and production, made the comment on an earnings call after Petrobras beat profit expectations thanks to rising oil prices. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Paul Simao)