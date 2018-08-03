FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 3, 2018 / 6:41 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Transfer-of-rights oil deal will be quick after law -Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Once Brazil’s Congress approves a law with new rules for the transfer-of-rights offshore oil area, Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the government will be able to quickly reach a deal on its long-disputed value, a Petrobras executive said on Friday.

Solange Guedes, Petrobras’ director for exploration and production, made the comment on an earnings call after Petrobras beat profit expectations thanks to rising oil prices. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.