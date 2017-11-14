Brazil's Petrobras to discuss governance standards at December meeting

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will hold a shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss the measures it will take while migrating to the Level 2 segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Petrobras, as the company is known, the company will discuss changes to corporate governance standards and increasing the proportion of independent board members. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)