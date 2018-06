BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top labor court on Thursday ruled in favor of workers at Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro in a wage spat that could cost the world’s most indebted oil company up to 17 billion reais ($4.5 billion).

Petrobras, as the company is known, could still appeal the Superior Labor Court’s ruling in the case, brought by Petrobras workers seeking more pay. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)