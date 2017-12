RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it had inked a deal with China Development Bank for $5 billion in financing through 2027.

Petrobras, as the company is called, also said it had signed a contract with Unipec Asia Company for the preferential supply of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for 10 years. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Mark Potter)