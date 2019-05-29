Energy
May 29, 2019 / 2:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PetroChina exports diesel to Europe for first time -CNPC

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) -

* A unit of PetroChina, Liaoyang Petrochemical Corp, has exported a diesel cargo from its refinery in northeast China to Italy, marking the state oil major’s first shipment of the fuel to Europe, the parent of PetroChina said on Wednesday

* The 60,000-tonne shipment, or about 447,000 barrels, was loaded early this month from Jinzhou port in Liaoning province, destined for Genoa, Petrochina parent CNPC said on its website

* The Liaoyang plant, with annual crude processing capacity of 10 million tonnes, or 200,000 barrels per day, specialises in processing Russian crude oil

* CNPC said Liaoyang has previously sold refined fuel products to Singapore, Australia and the Americas

Reporting by Chen Aizhu

