Kazakhstan in talks with PetroChina after force majeure on gas supplies

ALMATY, March 6 (Reuters) - Kazakh natural gas exporter Kaztransgas is discussing further gas supplies with PetroChina after it issued a force majeure notice citing the coronavirus outbreak, the Kazakh firm said on Friday.

Kaztransgas said gas exports to China has continued “in the agreed volumes” for now. The Central Asian nation planned to ship 10 billion cubic metres of its own gas to China this year, in addition to transhipping even larger volumes from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Shri Navaratnam)