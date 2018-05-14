FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES -PetroChina's head of products trading to lead global natgas team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - PetroChina's             senior
oil products trader Wang Lei has become the chief of the state
firm's natural gas trading, as the oil major is set to expand
its business of cleaner burning fuel as part of Beijing's
anti-smog campaign.
    Wang Lei, previously head of products trading for Chinaoil,
the trading arm of PetroChina, told Reuters he was appointed as
the global gas team leader "very recently", and did not provide
further details.
    PetroChina, which operates three major receiving facilities
of liquefied natural gas along China's east coast and has
long-term supply contracts with Qatar and Australia, is poised
to expand its gas trading in the coming years. 
    Chinaoil has about 15 gas traders globally, including
operations in Beijing, Singapore and Houston. 
    PetroChina is also among the first Chinese firms to have
lined up import deals with the United States. It agreed early
this year to buy about 1.2 million tonnes a year of LNG under
two agreements with Cheniere Energy Inc.                    
          

 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
