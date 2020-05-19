Energy
May 19, 2020 / 1:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PetroChina's Dalian refinery to resume operations in late-June

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) -

* PetroChina said on Tuesday its subsidiary refinery Dalian Petrochemical Corp, which kicked off an overhaul on April 8, is expected to resume operations in late-June.

* The 410,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant is in the northeast Chinese port city of Dalian and is PetroChina’s biggest refinery.

* The refinery is linked to Russia’s East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and is China’s largest processor of the pipeline ESPO blend crude. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

