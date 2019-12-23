UPDATE 1-PetroChina's Dalian refinery plans 45-day overhaul in April-May -sources

(Adds impact on Russian oil supply)

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - PetroChina’s subsidiary refinery, Dalian Petrochemical Corp, plans to have a major turnaround in April-May of 2020, four industry sources told Reuters.

The maintenance is scheduled to start from late March or early April and will last for around one and a half months, the sources said.

The 410,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in the northeast Chinese port city of Dalian, PetroChina’s biggest refinery, is linked to Russia’s East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and is China’s largest processor of the pipeline ESPO blend crude.

PetroChina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian state oil giant Rosneft supplies 30 million tonnes of oil annually, or 600,000 bpd, via the pipeline to China under a term contract.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, pipeline crude supplies from Russia will be slightly lower in April-May 2020 as a result of the maintenance.

PetroChina may divert the ESPO blend flows to other plants in the region such as Liaoyang and Jilin, which are also linked to the pipeline, a third source said. (Reporting by Olga Yagova in Moscow and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Aditya Soni)