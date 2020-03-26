PetroChina to seek price renegotiations with gas suppliers to curb losses

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - PetroChina , China’s top natural gas importer, said on Thursday it will engage in price renegotiations with global gas suppliers to control costs and curb losses at its gas import business.

The state group has not yet reached agreement with China’s newly established national pipeline group regarding the transfer of its key pipeline assets, top executives told a briefing for media and analysts. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)